https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16957291SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of sparkling jewelry on black velvet, showcasing intricate gold and gemstone details from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.52 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.39 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare