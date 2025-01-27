https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16957351SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A video captures a low-angle view of cardboard boxes on a conveyor belt in a warehouse, emphasizing industrial efficiency and movement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare