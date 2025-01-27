https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16957589SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Casual business meeting in a cafe, captured from a slightly elevated angle. The video style is warm and engaging, highlighting collaboration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare