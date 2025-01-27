https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16957687SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Whimsical night sky with fluffy clouds and twinkling stars, viewed from a low angle. Perfect for a dreamy video backdrop or animation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare