rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16960800
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Abstract video concept with horizontal static lines, reminiscent of old TV screens. Captured from a front-facing angle, evoking a retro feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 92.77 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 58.11 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 18.63 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.28 MB

View personal and business license