https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16960933SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a charming village with stone houses and lush hills, captured in a vibrant, animated style, resembling a fantasy video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare