https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16960940SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, low-angle video shot of a single lit candle on a textured surface, creating a serene and intimate atmosphere with soft, warm lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare