https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16960964SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Moody video of a glowing light bulb in darkness, captured from a straight-on angle, highlighting the filament's warm glow against a dark backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare