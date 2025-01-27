https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16960972SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up portrait with dramatic lighting casting shadows on the face, evoking a cinematic video style from a frontal camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare