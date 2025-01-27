https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961350SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Upward angle video capturing tall eucalyptus trees against a clear blue sky, emphasizing nature's grandeur and tranquility in a serene style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 103.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 68.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare