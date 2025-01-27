https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961407SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Warm, rustic video concept of a steaming coffee cup on a wooden table. Captured from a side angle, highlighting the steam's gentle swirl.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare