https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961411SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video shot from a high angle, capturing a steaming cup of coffee on a wooden table, casting a long shadow in soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare