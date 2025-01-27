https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961451SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a vast wheat field under a clear blue sky, showcasing golden crops swaying gently, emphasizing abundance and tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare