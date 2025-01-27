https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961574SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Close-up, eye-level shot of vibrant yellow daffodils in a garden, with a blurred background, creating a serene, nature-focused video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare