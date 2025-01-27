rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961640
Save
Video Info
0:09
29.97 FPS
H.264

Whimsical night sky video with glowing stars and fluffy clouds. Aerial view creates a dreamy, serene atmosphere, perfect for relaxation.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.39 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.04 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.96 MB

View personal and business license