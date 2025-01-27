https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961641SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a person on a mountain peak at sunrise, arms raised, symbolizing freedom and achievement, with dramatic lighting and vast landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare