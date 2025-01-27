https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961783SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A serene video still of a fox and its cub in an autumn forest. Low-angle shot highlights the warm, golden light filtering through the trees.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare