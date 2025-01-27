https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961803SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing a combine harvester in a golden wheat field, emphasizing the vastness and productivity of agriculture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare