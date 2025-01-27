https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961805SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A cozy scene with a cat and dog snuggled under a blanket, captured from a front-facing angle, ideal for a heartwarming pet video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare