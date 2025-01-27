rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961820
Save
Video Info
0:09
29.97 FPS
H.264

A close-up video angle of a vase with vibrant daisies on a sunlit wooden table, casting soft shadows against a pastel blue wall, creating a serene ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.87 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.34 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.06 MB

View personal and business license