https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961821SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Whimsical candy landscape with lollipop trees, shot from a low angle. Vibrant colors and playful style evoke a fantasy video game world.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare