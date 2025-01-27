https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961822SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Whimsical video scene with a low-angle view of a candy landscape, featuring colorful lollipop trees and vibrant hills under a blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare