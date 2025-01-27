https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16961832SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a fluffy kitten snuggled in a cozy blanket, shot from a low angle. The soft focus adds a warm, comforting vibe, ideal for a calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare