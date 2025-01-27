https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16962071SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a sunlit field with young green plants, capturing the essence of growth and nature in a serene, natural style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare