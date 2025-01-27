rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16962097
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video shot of a worker in a warehouse, wearing a safety vest, inspecting a package. Rows of stacked boxes create a structured backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.43 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.21 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.88 MB

View personal and business license