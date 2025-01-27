https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16962197SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a person standing on a cliff, overlooking vast, sunlit mountain valleys, capturing a sense of adventure and solitude.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare