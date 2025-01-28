rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964190
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A joyful baby laughing, captured in a side profile. The video uses a soft, pastel background with a close-up angle, emphasizing innocence and happiness.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.08 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.38 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.49 MB

View personal and business license