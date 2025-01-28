https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964218SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A joyful man with headphones dances in a studio. Shot from a low angle, the video captures his energetic movement against a blue backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare