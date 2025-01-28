https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964219SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A joyful man dancing with headphones, captured in a medium shot. The vibrant blue background adds energy, ideal for a music video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare