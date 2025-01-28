https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964226SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract, colorful spiral pattern with a vibrant, swirling design. Top-down camera angle, resembling a kaleidoscope effect in a video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare