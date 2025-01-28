https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964248SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video art with a swirling black and white pattern, accented by hints of green and purple. Top-down camera angle enhances the dynamic flow.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 114.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 65.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 22.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare