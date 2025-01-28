https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964253SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract black and white spiral pattern with a top-down camera angle, creating a dynamic, hypnotic effect, reminiscent of a vintage video aesthetic.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 88.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 60.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 16.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare