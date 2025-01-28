https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964510SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A close-up video angle of an ornate lantern glowing warmly in a dark, starry setting, creating a cozy, mystical ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare