rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964612
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A young man in a casual setting looks at his phone, captured in a medium close-up angle, suggesting a video call or social media interaction.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.15 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.21 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.9 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.55 MB

View personal and business license