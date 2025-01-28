https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16964623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A person sits on a couch using a smartphone, framed in a medium shot. The cozy living room setting suggests a casual video call or chat.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare