https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965296SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a calla lily against a neutral background, captured from a side angle, highlighting its elegant curves and textures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 522.73 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare