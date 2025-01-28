https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965301SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Elegant close-up of a white calla lily against a neutral background, captured from a side angle, perfect for a serene floral video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 434.33 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare