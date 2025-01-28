https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965318SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of spaghetti with pesto sauce on a white plate, garnished with basil, showcasing a rustic and appetizing style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare