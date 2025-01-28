https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965335SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A curious husky tilts its head, captured in a studio setting. The eye-level angle adds charm, reminiscent of a playful pet video moment. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 25.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.52 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare