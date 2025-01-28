https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965336SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, eye-level shot of a gray cat with yellow eyes against a plain background, ideal for a pet-themed video or promotional content. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 49.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare