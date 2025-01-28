https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965337SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Portrait of a beagle sitting against a plain backdrop, captured at eye level. The style is clean and minimal, suitable for a pet video theme. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 18.87 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.82 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare