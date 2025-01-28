https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965373SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video of a starry night sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, showcasing countless stars in a deep blue cosmic expanse. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.75 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.87 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare