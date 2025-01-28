https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965383SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a modern office hallway with glass walls and wooden floors, capturing a sleek, professional atmosphere like a corporate video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare