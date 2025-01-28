https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965406SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a fox and its cub in a sunlit forest, surrounded by autumn leaves, capturing a serene wildlife moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare