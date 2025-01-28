rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965429
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Three fluffy white kittens on a soft blanket, captured in a warm, soft-focus style. Eye-level angle creates a cozy, intimate video feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.79 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.37 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.62 MB

View personal and business license