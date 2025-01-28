https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965451SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a crate filled with grapes in a vineyard, capturing the essence of harvest in a cinematic video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare