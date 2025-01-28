https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965456SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of grilled steaks on a barbecue, surrounded by rosemary, tomatoes, and spices, showcasing a rustic culinary style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare