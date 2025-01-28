https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965459SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of grilled steaks on a black grill, surrounded by rosemary, cherry tomatoes, and a lemon slice, showcasing a rustic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare