rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16965907
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A woman types on a laptop by a window with a cityscape view at dusk. Side angle captures a serene, focused mood, ideal for a work-from-home video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.54 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.63 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.44 MB

View personal and business license