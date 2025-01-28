rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16966001
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Heavenly figure in white robes, arms outstretched, surrounded by clouds and radiant light. Low-angle shot, divine and uplifting video concept.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.06 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.94 MB

View personal and business license