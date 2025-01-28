https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16966001SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Heavenly figure in white robes, arms outstretched, surrounded by clouds and radiant light. Low-angle shot, divine and uplifting video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare